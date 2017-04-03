Administration of steroid to extremel...

Administration of steroid to extremely preterm infants not associated with adverse effects on neurod

The administration of low-dose hydrocortisone to extremely preterm infants was not associated with any adverse effects on neurodevelopmental outcomes at 2 years of age, according to a study published by JAMA . Early low-dose hydrocortisone treatment in very preterm infants has been reported to improve survival without bronchopulmonary dysplasia , but its safety with regard to neurodevelopment remains to be assessed.

Chicago, IL

