A Buenos Aires Museum Creates a New L...

A Buenos Aires Museum Creates a New Lexicon for Latin American Art

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

It's impossible to overlook LeA3n Ferrari's "Hongo Nuclear " upon entering the second floor gallery of the Latin American Art Museum of Buenos Aires . Made of enamel, foam, rubber, wire, and painted charcoal, Ferrari's cloud is arresting in its size and literal in its subject: a memory of an atomic bomb that few global citizens can ever forget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan '17 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC