Where in the world are you likely to go deaf? You might want to swap living in Manchester for Zurich if you don't want noise pollution ruining your ears And it's bad news for those living in Guangzhou, China, as the study found they are most likely to lose their hearing from living in a loud city. While experts also suggested that those who reside in Zurich, Switzerland, have the lowest risk of needing a hearing aid.

