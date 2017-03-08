Ubs Ceo pushes for banks to cooperate more
Banks need to cooperate more to boost efficiency in areas where they do not need to provide services themselves, UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Thursday, suggesting bourse operators, infrastructure groups or technology outfits may be possible partners. The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland January 27, 2017.
