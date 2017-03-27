Turkey summons Swiss envoy over rally...

Turkey summons Swiss envoy over rally it says supported terrorism

Saturday Mar 25

Turkey's foreign ministry summoned Switzerland's charge d'affairs in Ankara on Saturday to complain about a protest in Bern that it said supported terrorism and included a poster calling for the assassination of President Tayyip Erdogan. People hold banners and flags during a demonstration against Erdogan dictatorship and in favour of democracy in Turkey in Bern, Switzerland March 25, 2017.

