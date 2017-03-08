The Latest: Swiss see no reason to ca...

The Latest: Swiss see no reason to cancel Cavusoglu visit

Thursday Mar 9

The Swiss foreign ministry says a planned visit by Turkey's foreign minister to Switzerland "does not currently pose a particularly high security threat" after a key regional authority expressed concerns. The ministry said Thursday that nothing merits a ban of the visit of Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Zurich, Switzerland's largest city, on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

