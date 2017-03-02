The Golden Link - Plasmonic Device Offers Broadband Modulation to Optical Links at 100Gbit/s
Today's society is growing in population and productivity puts ever higher demands on the Internet, and without scientific developments to provide ways to meet our traffic needs, it will begin to clog. Mapping photons to a metal surface and converting them to a particular kind of electron oscillations, called plasmons, researchers from Switzerland, Germany and the US collaborated to develop a new way to impart information into the light signals sent over the Internet's optical fiber networks.
