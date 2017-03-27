The dual purpose of Geneva's first ca...

The dual purpose of Geneva's first cantonal stamp

Known as the Double Geneva, the first stamp of Geneva was denominated 5 centimes for city letters and 10c for cantonal mail between towns or cities. Geneva issued a 5-centime stamp April 1, 1845, printed by Schmidt Lithographers.

