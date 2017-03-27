Tecan Release: Enhance Your Workflow Efficiency With Rapid Tube Identification
Tecan is helping to reduce waiting times for bulk sample identification with an innovative high speed barcode scanner for its Fluent Laboratory Automation Solution. The new Fluent ID* module eliminates the need to watch and wait while your liquid handling platform scans and identifies each individual sample tube, allowing 32 barcoded samples to be loaded and identified in just three seconds.
