Switzerland's Crypto Valley Association draws blue chip support
Former UBS and Sap CIO Oliver Bussmann is leading a Government-backed initiative to position Switzerland as a global hub for blockchain and cryptographic development with the support of multiple blue chip partners, including UBS, Thomson Thomson Reuters, PwC, Consensys and Luxoft. Headquartered in the Swiss canton of Zug, Crypto Valley Association is positioned as an independent, government-supported association established to support startups and established enterprises through policy recommendations, initiating and enabling research projects, and organising conferences, hackathons, and other industry events.
