Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Ma...

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 23

Yesterday

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,580 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Deutsche Bank's European equity strategists on Thursday said they had "overweight" positions on the UK and Switzerland and "underweight" positions on Germany and France, with political risks one of the negative factors for the French market.

Chicago, IL

