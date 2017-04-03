Swiss agents step up hunt for jet-set...

Swiss agents step up hunt for jet-setters draped in banned shawls

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Switzerland has ramped up its hunt for travellers jetting into St. Moritz and other fashionable Alpine resorts clad in illegal shawls woven from the silky belly fur of the endangered Tibetan antelope. Confiscated shawls made with "Shahtoosh", of the protected Tibetan antelope, are pictured at the Swiss Food Safety and Veterinary Office in Bern, Switzerland, March 31, 2017.

