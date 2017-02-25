Nigeria: FIFA Slams Fresh Two-Year Ban On Adamu

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of FIFA has slammed fresh, world-wide, two-year ban on former Director General of National Sports Commission , Dr Amos Adamu. The committee chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, banned the former CAF and FIFA executive committee member from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level.

