'My Life As A Zucchini' Beat Out 4 Live-Action Films For Switzerland's Top Film Award
The Academy Awards may be over, but the remarkable run of Academy Award nominee My Life As A Zucchini isn't, and the film continues to pick up major honors. Last Friday, in Bern, Switzerland, Claude Barras' stop motion film earned the country's top film prize for Best Fiction Film.
