March 8 -- February 23, 1917: International Women's Day

A strike by female textile workers celebrating International Women's Day begins the revolution. The Women's Day observance had been created in 1909 by the Socialist Party of America to commemorate a strike by the Ladies Garment Workers the previous year.

Chicago, IL

