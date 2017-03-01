London the most expensive city in the UK for Starbucks
Buying a Starbucks coffee in London costs up to 9% more than in other UK cities, according to recent research. A Starbucks coffee in London is almost half the price of the same beverage in Bern, Switzerland, who top the list for the most expensive drinks from the chain worldwide.
