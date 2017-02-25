LafargeHolcim says Syrian plant gave money to armed groups
LafargeHolcim on Thursday said an internal investigation had revealed its cement plant in Syria had provided funding to armed groups in the war-torn country. The company's new logo is pictured at the headquarters of LafargeHolcim in Zurich, Switzerland, July 15, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC