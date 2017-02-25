LafargeHolcim says Syrian plant gave ...

LafargeHolcim says Syrian plant gave money to armed groups

LafargeHolcim on Thursday said an internal investigation had revealed its cement plant in Syria had provided funding to armed groups in the war-torn country. The company's new logo is pictured at the headquarters of LafargeHolcim in Zurich, Switzerland, July 15, 2015.

Chicago, IL

