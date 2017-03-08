Holiday hotspots where you can stretc...

Holiday hotspots where you can stretch your dirham further

With the UAE dirham soaring against a number of currencies - thanks to a strong dollar - residents in the country can expect their holiday budgets to go much further in many vacation hotspots this year. Besides, airfares for a number of destinations are forecast to decrease, as oil prices are persistently low and competition is putting pressure on some carriers.

