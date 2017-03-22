Google, sister company Jigsaw offer c...

Google, sister company Jigsaw offer cybersecurity to election groups

Ahead of the French elections, Google is packaging a trio of free tools for journalists, NGOs, and other institutions that facilitate elections. "Free and fair elections depend on people having access to the information they need, and around the world the sources of that information are increasingly under attack," said Google France and Jigsaw.

