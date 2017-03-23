Evolutionary advantage of the common periwinkle

Adding one heavy-metal-binding domain in a cysteine-rich protein may be one of the sea snail's adaptations to metal stress A special kind of small sulfur-rich proteins, the metallothioneins, have an extraordinarily large capability for binding heavy metals. An international team of scientists has now discovered that the marine common periwinkle, which is widely considered a delicacy, contains the largest version of the protein found yet, with one additional cadmium-binding domain and a one-third higher detoxification capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.