European scientists, officials warn against US climate plan
Scientists, officials and environmental campaigners in Europe said Tuesday that the United States would be damaging its own interests if it rolls back the previous administration's efforts to curb climate change. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that would rescind, suspend or review Obama-era regulations, including those restricting greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.
