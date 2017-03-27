Egyptian court launches probe into sa...

Egyptian court launches probe into sale of soccer broadcasting rights

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

FIFA's acting president Issa Hayatou addresses a news conference after a meeting of the Executive Committee at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann - RTX1X0JI On March 13, Egyptian Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadek referred to the Economic Court the then-Chairman of the Confederation of African Football Issa Hayatou on accusations of improperly selling the rights to broadcast the African Union championships, thus allegedly violating the Egyptian Law on the Protection of Competition and the Prohibition of Monopolistic Practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan '17 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,624 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC