Egyptian court launches probe into sale of soccer broadcasting rights

FIFA's acting president Issa Hayatou addresses a news conference after a meeting of the Executive Committee at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann - RTX1X0JI On March 13, Egyptian Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadek referred to the Economic Court the then-Chairman of the Confederation of African Football Issa Hayatou on accusations of improperly selling the rights to broadcast the African Union championships, thus allegedly violating the Egyptian Law on the Protection of Competition and the Prohibition of Monopolistic Practices.

