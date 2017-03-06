DWWA judge profile: Ezio De Bernardi

DWWA judge profile: Ezio De Bernardi

Ezio De Bernardi is the sales manager at Valsangiacomo Vini Mendrisio in Canton Ticino, Switzerland, where he has worked since 2003. De Bernardi was introduced to the world of wine in 1994 when he went to Beaune to take a CIVB course in viticulture, oenology and wine tasting.

Chicago, IL

