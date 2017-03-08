Design Indaba 2017: Sankara Rugs: Nkuli Mlangeni's graphically modern ...

Design Indaba 2017: Sankara Rugs: Nku...

Tying together the world's artisanal past and millennial future is multidisciplinary designer Nkuli Mlangeni , who, at this year's Design Indaba festival , took home the award for Most Beautiful Object in South Africa with her graphically modern Sankara Rugs. Mlangeni grew up in Kagiso, a township in the Gauteng Province outside of Johannesburg, but spent three years studying social innovation and entrepreneurship in Bern, Switzerland, as part of KaosPilots' alternative business program.

Chicago, IL

