Design Indaba 2017: Sankara Rugs: Nkuli Mlangeni's graphically modern ...

Tying together the world's artisanal past and millennial future is multidisciplinary designer Nkuli Mlangeni , who, at this year's Design Indaba festival , took home the award for Most Beautiful Object in South Africa with her graphically modern Sankara Rugs. Mlangeni grew up in Kagiso, a township in the Gauteng Province outside of Johannesburg, but spent three years studying social innovation and entrepreneurship in Bern, Switzerland, as part of KaosPilots' alternative business program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cool Hunting.