Cuddling with Cows Is the Cutest Form of Therapy

If you're looking for a unique but sure way to let loose and forget about the stress of your daily life, head off to the Swiss country side for a session of cow cuddling therapy. It's sure to do the trick! Sibylle Zwygart's family runs a dairy farm in Tenniken.

Chicago, IL

