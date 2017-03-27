.com | 'Kill Erdogan' banner probed in Switzerland, Turkey

.com | 'Kill Erdogan' banner probed i...

21 hrs ago

Swiss and Turkish authorities have opened separate probes into protesters in Bern who called for the assassination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, local media in both countries reported on Monday. During a Saturday demonstration in the Swiss capital, organised by Kurdish groups, some people brandished a banner showing a gun pointing at the Turkish president alongside the words "Kill Erdogan".

