China's Tibetan delegation pays official visit to Switzerland
A National People's Congress delegation of legislators from southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Tuesday night arrived in Zurich and kicked off an official visit to Switzerland after a 4-day visit in Britain. The delegation, headed by Padma Choling, who is also a senior member of China's NPC Standing Committee, aims to introduce the latest information regarding Tibet's social and economic development, environmental protection, as well as cultural inheritance.
