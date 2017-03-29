China's Tibetan delegation pays offic...

China's Tibetan delegation pays official visit to Switzerland

Xinhuanet

A National People's Congress delegation of legislators from southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Tuesday night arrived in Zurich and kicked off an official visit to Switzerland after a 4-day visit in Britain. The delegation, headed by Padma Choling, who is also a senior member of China's NPC Standing Committee, aims to introduce the latest information regarding Tibet's social and economic development, environmental protection, as well as cultural inheritance.

Chicago, IL

