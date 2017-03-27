Beat Richner quits as head of Kantha ...

Beat Richner quits as head of Kantha Bopha Hospitals

Dr Beat Richner speaks to the press at the inauguration of Kantha Bopha 1 hospital in September 1992. Photo supplied Doctor Beat Richner , the prominent Swiss-born doctor credited with resurrecting the Kantha Bopha Children's Hospitals - which have treated millions of patients free of charge since 1992 - stepped down from his more than two-decade role of managing the hospitals, citing a serious illness.

