Auris Medical Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Bid Price Deficiency

ZUG, Switzerland, March 31, 2017 -- Auris Medical Holding AG , a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in otolaryngology, today announced that on March 30, 2017, the Company received a letter from the Listings Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share for its common shares was below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450 .

