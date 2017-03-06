Auris Med To Announce Full Year 2016 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On March 14

Zug, Switzerland, March 7, 2017 - Auris Medical Holding AG , a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in otolaryngology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the full year 2016 on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Following the announcement, Auris Medical's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and to provide a general business update.

