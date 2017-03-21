ALSO shareholders receive increased dividend for sixth consecutive year
At the Annual General Meeting of ALSO Holding AG , held in Lucerne, Switzerland on March 21, 2017, the shareholders approved the Annual Report 2016 and formally granted the Board of Directors and Group Management discharge for their activities. The shareholders also approved the compensation report for fiscal year 2016 in a non-binding advisory vote.
