Yasay tells OFWs in Switzerland: no new department for OFWs
Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto R. Yasay on Sunday told overseas workers here in Switzerland that he does not favor the creation of a Department for Overseas Filipino Workers , a campaign promise of President Rodrigo Duterte. Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay met Sunday with Filipino community leaders and Embassy officers led by Ambassador Joselito A. Jimeno at the Philippine Embassy in Bern, Switzerland.
