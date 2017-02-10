UPM Digi papers at Hunkeler Innovationdays 2017
UPM will be sharing its paper selection for digital printing at Hunkeler Innovationdays 2017, in Lucerne Switzerland on February 20-23. During the last few years we have focused on developing a comprehensive product offering suitable for vast variety of digital printing techniques and printing machines, not to mention for an abundance of various applications and end use areas.
