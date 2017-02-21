Ultimate TechnoGraphics at Hunkeler Innovationdays: Driving Imposition...
Ultimate TechnoGraphics Inc. showcased its imposition and finishing automation software at Hunkeler Innovationdays from February 20th to 23rd 2017 in Lucerne, Switzerland. During this event, visitors could see at the Hunkeler Booth 14 end to end applications running on the show floor prepared and imposed by Impostrip in partnership with Hunkeler Platform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OutputLinks.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC