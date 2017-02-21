Ultimate TechnoGraphics at Hunkeler Innovationdays: Driving Imposition...

Ultimate TechnoGraphics Inc. showcased its imposition and finishing automation software at Hunkeler Innovationdays from February 20th to 23rd 2017 in Lucerne, Switzerland. During this event, visitors could see at the Hunkeler Booth 14 end to end applications running on the show floor prepared and imposed by Impostrip in partnership with Hunkeler Platform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OutputLinks.