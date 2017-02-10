Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized the Armenian Genocide: Fatih Akın
Fatih Akin . He is a film director, screenwriter and producer. He attended the 'Hochschule fur bildende Kunste Hamburg' to study visual communication and graduated in 2000.
