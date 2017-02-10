Swiss voters reject corporate tax ove...

Swiss voters reject corporate tax overhaul

Swiss President Doris Leuthard at a news conference after the vote on the Corporate Tax Reform Act III in Bern, Switzerland. Photo: Reuters Swiss voters clearly rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, sending the government back to the drawing board as it tries to abolish ultra-low tax rates for thousands of multinational companies without triggering a mass exodus.

