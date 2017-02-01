Swiss minister names Azerbaijan economical, political bridge between Europe, Central Asia
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Confederation. Foreign ministers of the two countries have had an exchange of congratulatory letters to mark this solemn day for both Azerbaijan and Switzerland, Azertac reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan 13
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC