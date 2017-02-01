Swatch sees 'healthy growth' for 2017

Swatch sees 'healthy growth' for 2017

Swatch Group has said it expects "healthy growth" for 2017 after net profit nearly halved in 2016, as weak watch sales and overcapacity hit profitability at the world's biggest watchmaker. Swiss watchmakers have been grappling with eroding sales in their biggest markets, Hong Kong and the US, and tourist shoppers avoiding Europe for fear of extremist attacks.

Chicago, IL

