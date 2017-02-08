Swatch CEO says car battery certifica...

Swatch CEO says car battery certification 2-3 years away

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Swatch Group Chief Executive Officer Nick Hayek wears sunglasses during the Swiss watchmaker's annual news conference in Biel, Switzerland March 10, 2016. A Swatch-backed car battery developed by research firm Belenos will take another two to three years to certify, Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek said in an interview with broadcaster SRF on Friday.

Chicago, IL

