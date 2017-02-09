Soulwax announce first new album in 1...

Soulwax announce first new album in 12 years, recorded in just one take

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NME

Soulwax have announced details of their first new album in 12 years - and it was recorded live all in one take. Last year saw the band return with new track 'Transient Program For Drums And Machinery' and announce a UK and European tour .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan 13 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC