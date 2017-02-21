science of usThe Story of the Iconic Inkblot TestThe Rorschach test...
A bird. A bat. A cervix. A rib cage. These are among the many, many answers that have been offered up in the century since Hermann Rorschach, a dashing young Swiss psychiatrist, first invented his inkblot test, and psychologists the world over began asking their patients: What might this be ? The ten images Rorschach designed in a feverish period from 1917 to 1918 are the same images that psychologists still use to try and assess those aspects of human psychology that other, more straightforward exams might miss.
