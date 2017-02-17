Robots or Exit Is Swiss Factory Choic...

Robots or Exit Is Swiss Factory Choice as Franc and Wages Bite

Read more: Bloomberg

In the shadows of the Alps, Swiss companies are confronting a new reality: They won't be adding manufacturing jobs in the country anytime soon -- not for humans, anyway. Faced with an unsinkable franc and among the highest average annual wages in the world, Swiss companies looking to expand face a simple choice: add robots or leave.

Chicago, IL

