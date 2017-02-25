Q&A with Tricia Stewart, CSL plant manager
The Australian woman has spent a whirlwind first year getting acquainted with the plant's approximate 1,300 workers [there are 16,000 worldwide], completing construction of the seven-story, 236,335-square-foot building for production of medicines built with blood plasma [the liquid part of blood], and competing for other production possibilities at the company's largest U.S. manufacturing site. "I'm fortunate that I am able to be in this position," said the senior vice president/general manager during a recent interview.
