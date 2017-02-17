Prime Minister Grindeanu, Swiss ambassador Herren review bilateral...

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu welcomed on Tuesday the Swiss Confederation ambassador to Romania, Urs Herren, on a courtesy visit at Victoria Palace, the two officials discussing the stage of bilateral relations and current topics on the EU and international agenda. "The meeting provided the opportunity for an assessment of the state of bilateral relations, both sides agreeing that the two countries enjoy, at present, a very good bilateral relation," reads a press release of the Government.

