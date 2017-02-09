So long Swiss Miss come back again soon

So long Swiss Miss come back again soon

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Nunatsiaq News

Bon voyage! Almost down to the exact hour that Swiss International Airlines' flight 40 made an emergency landing in Iqaluit a week ago, the jet departed at about 6 p.m. Feb. 8 - with a new engine - on its return flight to Zurich, Switzerland. That's after Swiss International Airlines Ltd. technicians worked around the clock to replace the jet's damaged engine after an Antonov cargo jet delivered the roughly $24-million dollar replacement engine to Feb. 4 to Nunavut's capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan 13 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Tornado
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,961 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC