So long Swiss Miss come back again soon
Bon voyage! Almost down to the exact hour that Swiss International Airlines' flight 40 made an emergency landing in Iqaluit a week ago, the jet departed at about 6 p.m. Feb. 8 - with a new engine - on its return flight to Zurich, Switzerland. That's after Swiss International Airlines Ltd. technicians worked around the clock to replace the jet's damaged engine after an Antonov cargo jet delivered the roughly $24-million dollar replacement engine to Feb. 4 to Nunavut's capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan 13
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC