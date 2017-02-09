Bon voyage! Almost down to the exact hour that Swiss International Airlines' flight 40 made an emergency landing in Iqaluit a week ago, the jet departed at about 6 p.m. Feb. 8 - with a new engine - on its return flight to Zurich, Switzerland. That's after Swiss International Airlines Ltd. technicians worked around the clock to replace the jet's damaged engine after an Antonov cargo jet delivered the roughly $24-million dollar replacement engine to Feb. 4 to Nunavut's capital.

