PA vows GW Bridge fences, hesitant on safety gear

Responding to a Daily News story revealing that, denied safety harnesses, Port Authority cops cling to one another as they try to stop suicides off the George Washington Bridge, the agency promised Sunday to speed construction of safety fencing on the mile-long span. At the same time, though, the agency was less committal about equipping its heroic "Suicide Squad" cops with $40 safety harnesses, promising only to "review" the issue.

