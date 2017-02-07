Oil Falls After Biggest Loss in 2 Weeks on Rising U.S. Supply
Oil fell in New York after the biggest drop in more than two weeks, on estimates that crude stockpiles continued to pile up in the U.S. Futures slipped 0.5 percent after retreating 1.5 percent Monday. Crude supplies probably increased by 2.5 million barrels last week for a fifth weekly gain, according to a Bloomberg survey before a report Wednesday from the Energy Information Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan 13
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC