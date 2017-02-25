OberonHAP Simplifies HomeKit Enablement for Home Accessory Manufacturers with HomeKit SDK for Linux
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND , February 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oberon microsystems, Inc., an independent provider of HomeKit software for low-power hardware, has introduced the OberonHAP Linux Ethernet HomeKit SDK. Apple HomeKit technology is an IoT framework for the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '16
|Eagle 0204
|46
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC