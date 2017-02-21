Mike Wehrle has been appointed Culinary Director at B rgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, Switzerland

Mike Wehrle has been appointed Culinary Director of the Burgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, Switzerland's newest luxury resort that will open this summer. He brings 23 years of experience with Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels in Europe, Southeast Asia and the U.S. Chef Wehrle will be responsible for the resort's 12 restaurants and bars which will feature French cuisine a la Escoffier and Cesar Ritz, Swiss and regional Alpine cuisines, Middle Eastern, Chinese, Indian, Japanese and Thai menus.

