Letter: UWP exposed by the Sun
Dear Sir: Today's headlines in the Sun newspaper " UWP: Unfulfilled Promises of Diplomatic Passports " was most revealing. This headline comes in the midst of the Lennox Linton and the United Workers Party repeated allegations that the Roosevelt Skerrit administration is selling diplomatic passports to fund the party's campaign.
